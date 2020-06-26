Sovereign interests of India, US must be mutually respected for successful global trade: Piyush Goyal

International trade can only be successful if there are peace and harmony as well as collective efforts to ensure that sovereign interests of India and the United States are mutually respected by each other, said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday.

"It is time to give a message to people in the trade that international trade can only be successful if there are peace and harmony as well as collective efforts to ensure that sovereign interests of both the nations are mutually respected by each other," Goyal said during Indo-American investment series talk.

He said that the US was always the largest trading partner, but last year it became the largest merchandise trading partner too. (ANI)