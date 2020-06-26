Emergency era black chapter in modern India's history: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit out at the Congress on Thursday for imposing Emergency in the country on June 25, 1975. Addressing a virtual rally of Hamirpur BJP workers, he dubbed the Emergency era as a "black chapter" in the history of modern India and said the then leaders of the erstwhile Jan Sangh, led by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had fought against the dictatorial forces to keep democracy alive in the country. Paying tributes to the Indian Army soldiers from Himachal Pradesh who were killed by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, the Union steel and petroleum minister said Ankush Thakur of Hamirpur was one of them and he laid down his life for the sacred cause of the nation. He said the Narendra Modi government has sent Rs 70,000 crore to the bank accounts of poor people of the country and the world is looking up to the prime minister's strong leadership today.

Congratulating local MP and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, Pradhan said the prime minister had entrusted him (Thakur) with the responsibility of dividing the entire vault among others, implementing the Relief Package Scheme and providing benefits to the poor. He said Modi's firm leadership has shown the world the way to tackle the coronavirus in an effective manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said the "3Cs" game of the "Congress, corruption and China" had been played by the opposition party and its leaders should clarify what type of links the party had with Chinese leaders..