Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emergency era black chapter in modern India's history: Dharmendra Pradhan

He said the Narendra Modi government has sent Rs 70,000 crore to the bank accounts of poor people of the country and the world is looking up to the prime minister's strong leadership today. Congratulating local MP and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, Pradhan said the prime minister had entrusted him (Thakur) with the responsibility of dividing the entire vault among others, implementing the Relief Package Scheme and providing benefits to the poor.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 26-06-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 01:07 IST
Emergency era black chapter in modern India's history: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit out at the Congress on Thursday for imposing Emergency in the country on June 25, 1975. Addressing a virtual rally of Hamirpur BJP workers, he dubbed the Emergency era as a "black chapter" in the history of modern India and said the then leaders of the erstwhile Jan Sangh, led by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had fought against the dictatorial forces to keep democracy alive in the country.  Paying tributes to the Indian Army soldiers from Himachal Pradesh who were killed by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, the Union steel and petroleum minister said Ankush Thakur of Hamirpur was one of them and he laid down his life for the sacred cause of the nation.  He said the Narendra Modi government has sent Rs 70,000 crore to the bank accounts of poor people of the country and the world is looking up to the prime minister's strong leadership today.

Congratulating local MP and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, Pradhan said the prime minister had entrusted him (Thakur) with the responsibility of dividing the entire vault among others, implementing the Relief Package Scheme and providing benefits to the poor. He said Modi's firm leadership has shown the world the way to tackle the coronavirus in an effective manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said the "3Cs" game of the "Congress, corruption and China" had been played by the opposition party and its leaders should clarify what type of links the party had with Chinese leaders..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

'Godzilla dust cloud' drifts over U.S. Southeast, raising health concerns

A massive plume of dust whipped up from the Sahara desert will hover over the U.S. Southeast this weekend, forecasters say, shrouding the region in a brown haze and raising more health concerns in states where the coronavirus crisis is wors...

Trump administration considers ending Congress' review of arms sales - sources

President Donald Trumps administration is considering ending a long-standing system for congressional review of foreign weapons sales, congressional aides said on Thursday, a plan that would face stiff opposition from his fellow Republicans...

EXCLUSIVE-France, Netherlands reach deal on KLM bailout -minister

The Dutch finance minister said on Thursday the government will hold a news conference on Friday to release details of an aid package agreed by France and the Netherlands on his countrys contribution to bail out Air France-KLM. Under the de...

Congo aims to launch state cobalt monopoly in two months, mines minister says

Democratic Republic of Congo will begin its state-controlled buying of artisanal cobalt in around two months, having been delayed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the mines minister told Reuters on Thursday.In January the government creat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020