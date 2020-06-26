Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Serological survey to begin in Delhi on Saturday

The home ministry had earlier said the sereological survey will be done for entire Delhi between June 27-July 10 in which 20,000 people will be sample tested. This will enable authorities to undertake a comprehensive analysis of COVID-19 in the city and then a broad strategy can be prepared to combat the pandemic in the national capital, a ministry statement had said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 11:30 IST
COVID-19: Serological survey to begin in Delhi on Saturday

A serological survey to undertake a comprehensive analysis of COVID-19 in Delhi and prepare a broad strategy to combat the pandemic will be carried out in the national capital from Saturday, the Union Home Ministry has said. The announcement came a day after Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reviewed implementation of various decisions on the coronavirus-related situation in Delhi, which were taken on June 21 in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"As per the directives of HM @AmitShah, discussion was done on the serological survey in Delhi, which will be carried out jointly by NCDC and Delhi Government. "Survey will begin from June 27, training of all the concerned survey teams was completed yesterday," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

The home minister has already approved the combined use of 'Aarogya Setu' and 'Itihaas' apps as strong predictive tools for future detection of COVID-19 outbreaks in population clusters. Training on combined use of apps was imparted by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) trainers to the district teams of the Delhi government on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by Bhalla, was attended by Member Niti Aayog, Director AIIMS, Director General ICMR along with Delhi's Chief Secretary and Health Secretary. The home ministry had earlier said the sereological survey will be done for entire Delhi between June 27-July 10 in which 20,000 people will be sample tested.

This will enable authorities to undertake a comprehensive analysis of COVID-19 in the city and then a broad strategy can be prepared to combat the pandemic in the national capital, a ministry statement had said. Serology (antibody) tests are largely used for surveillance among the community. They can be used on people who have already been tested positive for the virus or even those who are asymptomatic, and can reveal insights on immunity against coronavirus..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Motorola One Fusion+ Launch In India; Know All About Second Sale On Flipkart

The much anticipated mid-range smartphone Motorola One Fusion by Motorola went on sale for the first time on 24th June 2020 at 12 PM on Flipkart. The sale went over just in a fraction of seconds after it was listed by Flipkart for end users...

SKorea police raid office of anti-North leafleting activist

South Korea police on Friday raided the office of an activist whose anti-Pyongyang leafleting campaign has intensified tensions with North Korea. Police said officers visited the Seoul office of Park Sang-Hak to confiscate leaflets, account...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now10 times more Americans may be infectedGovernment experts believe more than 20 million Americans could have contracted the coronavirus, 10 times more than official counts, indicatin...

Three held for illegal cattle transportation in Karnataka

Eleven heads of cattle being illegally transported in a truck were sized and three people arrested at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Friday. The cattle were found when police intercepted the truck at the Charmady c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020