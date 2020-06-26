Central team led by Lav Agarwal arrives Gujarat to review COVID-19 situation

A Central health team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Friday,visited Ghatlodia area in Ahmedabad to review the COVID-19 status in Gujarat. During his visit, Agarwal will speak to people at Dhanvantri Rath, the specialised COVID-19 vans in the state.

The Central health team will be visiting Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Telangana from June 26 to June 29. The Union Health Ministry had informed that the team will interact with the state officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,47,741 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 29,520 in Gujarat and 11,364 in Telangana. (ANI)