China has occupied Indian land, PM's denial will benefit neighbouring country: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak up and tell the truth to the country on whether China has occupied any Indian territory. He said if the Prime Minister says no Indian territory has been occupied by China, while satellite images show otherwise, then China stands to benefit from his statement.

"If you (the PM) say Indian land has not been taken by China and it has actually been taken, then China will stand to benefit," Gandhi said. In a video message, part of the Congress party's 'SpeakUpForOurJawans' campaign in honour of martyred Indian soldiers, Gandhi said the Prime Minister had stated that not even an inch of Indian territory has been taken away by anyone and there has been no intrusion, but satellite images and experts say China has occupied Indian territory at three points in eastern Ladakh. Noting that the entire country is standing together behind the Prime Minister, the former Congress chief said, "We have to together fight China and throw them out". "Prime Minister ji, speak up and do not be scared. You will have to tell the truth to the country. Don't be scared to say that yes, China has taken our land and we are going to act against them. The whole country is with you," he said. Referring to the 20 Indian soldiers who died following a clash with the Chinese army personnel at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh earlier this month, Gandhi asked the government to explain who had sent the Indian soldiers without weapons to the border.