Left Menu
Development News Edition

Class X student may opt for taking exam if not satisfied with result: HRD Minister

Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday said that CBSE students of class X may opt for taking the exam if they are not satisfied by the result which will be declared on July 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:02 IST
Class X student may opt for taking exam if not satisfied with result: HRD Minister
Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday said that CBSE students of class X may opt for taking the exam if they are not satisfied by the result which will be declared on July 15. Pokhriyal said,"As the remaining class 10 and 12 CBSE exams, which were earlier rescheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been cancelled, the CBSE has decided to declare result on July 15."

"However the result will be calculated on the exams which have already been given but the students who think they could have done better if they had taken exams, they may opt for giving exams. This option will be open for the student who have not taken exams for all the subjects," added Pokhriyal. He gave his blessing to the student for their future and said that ustilise this time in a good manner and without any pressure.

"Our first priority to save the lives of children and then the education. I would like to wish a bright future for the students. Utilize this time in a good way and feel no pressure," he said. The CBSE and ICSE on June 25 told the apex court that the remaining class 10 and 12 CBSE exams, which were earlier rescheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been cancelled.

Earlier in the day, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) submitted before the Supreme Court that the board examination results will be declared by July 15. ICSE, on the other hand, told the top court that they might give an option to the class 10 students to write the exams at a later stage as well. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists identify signs of lung inflammation in children with COVID-19

By analysing X-ray imaging findings, scientists have identified a pattern of inflammatory conditions in children with COVID-19, including in their airways, lungs, and abdominal area. The case series, published in the journal Radiology, exam...

New partnership launched to boost trade, investment between West Midlands, India

A new initiative aimed at boosting tourism, trade and investment between the West Midlands region of England and India was launched on Friday in the UK. The West Midlands India Partnership WMIP, launched virtually due to the coronavirus loc...

Extended period of lockdown, increase in COVID-19 cases to have strong impact on growth: D&B

Extended period of the lockdown and increase in COVID-19 positive cases will have a strong impact on the economic growth, while supply chain disruption is expected to keep food prices at elevated levels, a Dun Bradstreet report said on Fri...

West Bengal relaxes night curfew hours; restrictions from 10 pm to 5 am during extended coronavirus lockdown till July 31: CM Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal relaxes night curfew hours restrictions from 10 pm to 5 am during extended coronavirus lockdown till July 31 CM Mamata Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020