Left Menu
Development News Edition

Year-long celebrations to mark Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday

CTA president Lobsang Sangay said the main event would be celebrated on July 6 by a gathering of up to 50 dignitaries at the Tibetan parliament in Dharamshala. The restriction on number of dignitaries at Kashag has been imposed because of the Home Ministry’s guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus, the CTA statement said.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 26-06-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:15 IST
Year-long celebrations to mark Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday

The Central Tibetan Administration will observe a ‘Year of Gratitude’ from July 1 to mark the 85th birthday of the Dalai Lama. The Dharamshala-based CTA, also known as Tibetan government-in-exile, in a statement on Friday said its Kashag (parliament) will mark the 85th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with a series of worldwide virtual events from July 1 to June 30 the following year.

The Tibetan spiritual leader turns 85 on July 6. The CTA and Tibetans around the world will observe the whole year from July 1 as the 'Year of Gratitude' to the Dalai Lama in appreciation of all his “outstanding contributions” and to share, promote and celebrate his teachings,” the CTA said. CTA president Lobsang Sangay said the main event would be celebrated on July 6 by a gathering of up to 50 dignitaries at the Tibetan parliament in Dharamshala.

The restriction on number of dignitaries at Kashag has been imposed because of the Home Ministry’s guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus, the CTA statement said. It added that Tibetan settlements throughout India too will mark the occasion with ceremonies, while ensuring strict adherence to the guidelines of respective states.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists identify signs of lung inflammation in children with COVID-19

By analysing X-ray imaging findings, scientists have identified a pattern of inflammatory conditions in children with COVID-19, including in their airways, lungs, and abdominal area. The case series, published in the journal Radiology, exam...

New partnership launched to boost trade, investment between West Midlands, India

A new initiative aimed at boosting tourism, trade and investment between the West Midlands region of England and India was launched on Friday in the UK. The West Midlands India Partnership WMIP, launched virtually due to the coronavirus loc...

Extended period of lockdown, increase in COVID-19 cases to have strong impact on growth: D&B

Extended period of the lockdown and increase in COVID-19 positive cases will have a strong impact on the economic growth, while supply chain disruption is expected to keep food prices at elevated levels, a Dun Bradstreet report said on Fri...

West Bengal relaxes night curfew hours; restrictions from 10 pm to 5 am during extended coronavirus lockdown till July 31: CM Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal relaxes night curfew hours restrictions from 10 pm to 5 am during extended coronavirus lockdown till July 31 CM Mamata Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020