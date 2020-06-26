Left Menu
Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude hits Haryana's Rohtak

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale struck near the Rohtak area of Haryana on Friday.

ANI | Rohtak (Haryana) | Updated: 26-06-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt in the area at 3:32 p.m. today.

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of the same magnitude struck Haryana's Rohtak.

