China standoff: ITBP DG says forces dedicated to protect integrity, sovereignty of country

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief S S Deswal on Friday said his force and the Army, currently in a standoff with Chinese troops in Ladakh, are "dedicated" to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief S S Deswal on Friday said his force and the Army, currently in a standoff with Chinese troops in Ladakh, are "dedicated" to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country. Deswal, a 1984-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Haryana cadre, added the forces are ready to handle all challenges. "The Army and the ITBP are dedicated to the nation for protection of the integrity and sovereignty of the country as well as the borders," the ITBP Director General (DG) told reporters here.

He was speaking after reviewing a newly created over 1,000-bed COVID-19 care center at a Radha Soami Satsang Beas facility in Chhattarpur. Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on the night of June 15 in the biggest military confrontation between the two countries in over five decades. The ITBP has reinforced its numbers in the Ladakh region along with other sectors of the Sino-India Line of Actual Control that is about 3,488 kms long and runs from the Karakoram Pass to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

