Rs 6,889 cr released under 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme in Telangana this season: Minister Rama Rao

The Working President ofruling TRS in Telangana and state minister K T Rama Rao onFriday said Rs 6,889 crore has been released to more than54.25 lakh farmers this season under 'Rythu Bandhu,' the stategovernment's investment support scheme for farmers

"Latest update on #RythuBandhu (Farm input assistanceof Rs 5,000 per acre). Rs 6,889 Cr have been released to morethan 54.25 lakh farmers this season. Since the launch ofprogram over 2 years ago, so far Rs 27,908 Cr have beenreleased to benefit #Telangana farmers, Rama Rao, son ofChief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and minister for municipaladministration and IT, tweeted

Under 'Rythu Bandhu', launched in 2018, the stategovernment provides Rs 5,000 per acre as farm inputassistance.