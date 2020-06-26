Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 6,889 cr released under 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme in Telangana this season: Minister Rama Rao

The Working President ofruling TRS in Telangana and state minister K T Rama Rao onFriday said Rs 6,889 crore has been released to more than54.25 lakh farmers this season under 'Rythu Bandhu,' the stategovernment's investment support scheme for farmers "Latest update on #RythuBandhu (Farm input assistanceof Rs 5,000 per acre).

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-06-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:51 IST
Rs 6,889 cr released under 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme in Telangana this season: Minister Rama Rao

The Working President ofruling TRS in Telangana and state minister K T Rama Rao onFriday said Rs 6,889 crore has been released to more than54.25 lakh farmers this season under 'Rythu Bandhu,' the stategovernment's investment support scheme for farmers

"Latest update on #RythuBandhu (Farm input assistanceof Rs 5,000 per acre). Rs 6,889 Cr have been released to morethan 54.25 lakh farmers this season. Since the launch ofprogram over 2 years ago, so far Rs 27,908 Cr have beenreleased to benefit #Telangana farmers, Rama Rao, son ofChief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and minister for municipaladministration and IT, tweeted

Under 'Rythu Bandhu', launched in 2018, the stategovernment provides Rs 5,000 per acre as farm inputassistance.PTI SJR SSPTIPTI PTI

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung group heir should not be indicted, S.Korea panel recommends

An external review panel in South Korea recommended that prosecutors should not indict Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee over a 2015 merger and alleged accounting fraud, the Supreme Prosecutors Office said on Friday. The recommendation could he...

Novak Djokovic's coach tests positive for coronavirus

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovics coach Goran Ivanisevic on Friday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus, after two negative tests in the last 10 days. Ivanisevic took to Instagram to disclose and said he does not have an...

Punjab Government to issue e-certificates to Inter-District Games participants

Punjab Government has decided to issue e-certificates to the players who had participated in the Inter-District Games for the year 2019-20 amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.The official Twitter handle of the Government of Punjab wrote, Th...

Prasoon Joshi ‘saddened’ by 'irresponsible' content of web series ‘Rasbhari’

Censor board chief Prasoon Joshi on Friday expressed his displeasure over certain sequences from actor Swara Bhaskers latest web series Rasbhari, asserting that content creators need to be more responsible. Set in Meerut, Rasbhari revolves ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020