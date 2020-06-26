Left Menu
Nearly 18k prisoners released on parole amid pandemic: Officials

Complying with the Supreme Court orders, Uttar Pradesh government has released nearly 18,000 prisoners so far on parole, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:07 IST
Complying with the Supreme Court orders, Uttar Pradesh government has released nearly 18,000 prisoners so far on parole, an official said on Friday. "Till Jun 25, a total of 17, 963 prisoners were released on parole as per the apex court orders. We have released 15 to 17 percent of prisoners so far," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters here.

"After permissions from Juvenile Justice Board, 665 children were released on parole from child protection homes," he added. Due to the spread of coronavirus infection, the Supreme Court had directed states to release prisoners, facing up to seven years of jail terms on parole.

The officer said 1,658 trains have brought 22.37 lakh migrant workers from other states till now and a total of 42,767 people were sent to their home on 82 trains from UP..

