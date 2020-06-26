Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women should enhance skills to become 'atmanirbhar': Gadkari

Gadkari also informed that loans were available for women under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme and Credit Guarantee Trust fund for micro and small industries, wherein 75 per cent loan guarantee is secured by the government.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:13 IST
Women should enhance skills to become 'atmanirbhar': Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said women should enhance their skills, equip themselves with technology to become 'atmanirbhar' and asked the BJP Mahila Morcha to reach out with MSME schemes. During a video-conferencing session with workers of the party's women's wing in Nagpur, Gadkari emphasised on the need to create jobs and opportunities for sustainable living for women in villages and slums.

He urged the Mahila Morcha to conduct workshops for women where officials from MSMEs and Khadi Gram Udyog can guide them about entrepreneurial opportunities. Women entrepreneurs have been given 3 per cent reservation in the Public Procurement Policy and they should take advantage of this by registering themselves with the MSME authorities, he said.

As many as 1,400 MSME women entrepreneurs got public undertaking orders worth Rs 231 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 381 crore in 2019-2020, the Union minister in-charge of MSMEs said. Gadkari also informed that loans were available for women under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme and Credit Guarantee Trust fund for micro and small industries, wherein 75 per cent loan guarantee is secured by the government.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital: Sources.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital Sources....

Former CEA Arvind Subramanian to join Ashoka University as professor of economics

New Delhi, Jun 26 PTI&#160;Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian will join Ashoka University as a professor in the department of economics beginning July, the university said in a statement on Friday. Subramanian is currently vis...

Dismissing canards against power reforms, R K Singh says making sector viable only challenge left

Brushing aside canards being spread by certain lobbies against reforms, Power Minister R K Singh on Friday said the only challenge left is to make the sector viable through efforts like amendments in the Electricity Act and revising tariff ...

West Bengal govt to use ISRO's remote-sensing tech to assess crop damage

With a view to speed up the process of insurance claim settlement for farmers, the West Bengal government has decided to use ISROs data-collection technology to verify and assess the quantum of destruction caused to crops due to severe weat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020