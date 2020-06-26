Left Menu
J-K: 3 terrorists killed in Tral encounter

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Tral by security forces on Friday.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:54 IST
Brigadier Vijay Mahadevan addressing a press conference in Anantnag on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Tral by security forces on Friday. Addressing a press conference, Brigadier Vijay Mahadevan of 1 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, said that the encounter took place after they received input about the presence of unidentified terrorists in Chewa Ullar village from Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Yesterday evening, we received specific intelligence input from Jammu and Kashmir Police about the presence of unidentified terrorists in the village Chewa Ullar near Tral. 42 Rashtriya Rifles immediately mobilised and cordoned off the suspected area," he said. "Terrorists fired on our troops and tried to take refuge in one of the houses. After this, we made attempts to induce surrender of these terrorists. However, they refused and started firing on our troops. We immediately evacuated all civilians safely from that area," Mahadevan said.

"Terrorists made repeated attempts to break the cordon and escape but they were thwarted by our troops. Today morning when terrorists again tried to escape from this house in the ensuing gunfight they were neutralised by our troops. Three bodies of terrorists were recovered. No civilian was harmed in the encounter," he added. (ANI)

