Chemicals sprayed to control locust attack in Varanasi

Chemical spraying was undertaken by six fire tenders and 40 manual sprayers last night in Nayepur of Varanasi to control the locust attack. DM Kaushal Raj Sharma also participated in the operation.

Recently, swarms of locusts attacked several villages in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on June 19. Locusts have affected five states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The Centre has asked states to step up aerial spray using drones and helicopters. The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to the food supply and livelihoods of millions of people. (ANI)