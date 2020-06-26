Left Menu
Two wanted criminals arrested: Haryana police

In the second crackdown, Kaithal Police arrested Ajay, a wanted criminal, convicted by the court in a murder case. Ajay was hiding in Jalandhar after jumping parole and carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, the police said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:39 IST
The Haryana police on Friday said it has arrested a murder convict hiding in Jalandhar in Punjab and an interstate criminal holed up in a village in the state’s Nuh district. The Haryana police teams also arrested two accomplices of the duo, they said.

The alleged criminal hiding in Nuh village was arrested after a shootout in which one of his accomplices was injured, the police said. A Haryana police team raided Rihad village in Nuh district on a tip-off that a criminal wanted by the Gurgaon police of Haryana and the Neemuch police of Madhya Pradesh was hiding there. Following the raid in Rihad village, the police arrested Imran and his aide Naseem Khan alias Nassi after a brief exchange of fire, a Haryana police spokesperson said here.

In the shootout, Imran suffered a bullet injury in leg and was admitted in a hospital for treatment. The police also seized a country-made pistol from his possession, the spokesperson said.

Both the Neemuch and Gurgaon police had declared rewards of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively on Imran’s arrest. In the second crackdown, Kaithal Police arrested Ajay, a wanted criminal, convicted by the court in a murder case.

Ajay was hiding in Jalandhar after jumping parole and carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, the police said. The Kaithal police arrested him after raiding his hideout in a joint operation with Jalandhar police.

The police also arrested the person who had been sheltering Ajay in Jalandhar, the spokesperson said. Ajay was involved in nearly dozen cases including those of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and various offences under the Arms Act, and was wanted by the police of several districts, including Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Jind.

He was undergoing jail sentence following his conviction in a murder case in Kaithal but had jumped parole in 2016. To evade arrest, he was regularly changing his hideouts..

