Four dead as car overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Four persons died on the spot and another was seriously injured when their car hit the road divider and jumped over to the opposite lane on Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway on Friday evening, the police said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:49 IST
Four persons died on the spot and another was seriously injured when their car hit the road divider and jumped over to the opposite lane on Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway on Friday evening, the police said. The accident took place near Dapchari in Maharashtra's Palghar district around 5.30 pm when the car was heading towards Gujarat, said district police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar.

The speeding vehicle first slammed into the divider and then jumped onto the opposite lane and overturned, he said. The injured person was rushed to a hospital, the spokesperson said, adding that the victims were yet to be identified.

