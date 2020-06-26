Monsoon covers remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab; temperature below normal

Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:13 IST
The maximum temperatures on Friday remained below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, as the monsoon covered remaining parts of the two states. However, there was not much rainfall activity in the two states. Meteorological stations did not record rainfall. “Southwest Monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of… Haryana and Punjab,” the IMD said in a special daily weather report. Chandigarh recorded a high of 35.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal limits, according to the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Narnaul's maximum temperature settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal, while Hisar recorded a high of 35.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. Karnal recorded a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius, while Ambala’s maximum settled 37 degrees Celsius.

Patiala in Punjab recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, while Ludhiana too registered a near similar maximum at 36.6 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded maximum temperatures at 37.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.

