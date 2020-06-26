Left Menu
Baghjan blowout: NGT sets up high-level committee, imposes Rs 25 cr fine on OIL

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a high-level committee to look into the recent blowout at an Oil India Ltd (OIL) well in Assam's Baghjan and directed the company to deposit Rs 25 crore for the damages caused.

A visual from the site at Assam's Baghjan on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a high-level committee to look into the recent blowout at an Oil India Ltd (OIL) well in Assam's Baghjan and directed the company to deposit Rs 25 crore for the damages caused. The amount is to be submitted with the Tinsukia district collector, OIL informed in a press release.

The blowout at the gas well of Oil India Limited in Baghjan has not only impacted the livelihood of locals living in nearby areas but has also threatened the biodiversity zones. OIL, in its status update on Friday, said that that the area has also been badly hit by flood owing to heavy rainfall for the last few days and the site has been inundated with floodwater.

Notably, a bridge on Doomdooma-Baghjan road had collapsed on Wednesday due to incessant rain in Tinsukia affecting operation to control oil blowout in Baghjan. Detailing the scenario at the site, the release said, "The walkable road from the Debris area to Baghjan EPS is flooded with more than knee dip water. The Kill Pump area is completely flooded. OIL CMT water pump area is submerged with floodwater. Dangori river is overflowing. The road from Tinsukia is inundated at three places."

The Indian Army had on Monday completed the construction of a composite bridge at the blow out site of Well Number 5 in Baghjan Oil Field in Assam for controlling the fire. It said that heavy rainfall and flood in the area have affected the relief camps and added that surveys for assessment of damage for compensation have been affected due to heavy rainfall.

Assessment for 530 families have been completed in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle, the release added. "Due to stoppage/blockades, there was a production loss of 88 MT of Crude Oil and 0.14 MMSCM of natural gas as reported on June 25, 2020. Operations were disrupted in 13 oil wells and one gas well. Cumulative production loss since May 27, 2020, due to bandhs and blockades: 8570 MT Crude oil, 10.99 MMSCM of natural gas," the release said. (ANI)

