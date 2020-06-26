All schools in Delhi to remain closed till July 31 in view of COVID-19

All schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 31 in the view of current coronavirus situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of Education Minister, convened a meeting with the Secretary Education, Director of Education, and other senior officers from the Directorate, along with the District Deputy Director of Education, to decide on the subject of reopening schools in Delhi.

"Experiences related to continuing education through various programmes during the lockdown situation induced by COVID 19, were also discussed. Various points on introducing specific plans for every class were also discussed in the meeting. It was also decided to keep all schools closed till 31st July keeping in mind the current coronavirus situation," read a release by the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister. The Deputy CM had also written a letter to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', early this month, suggesting the steps to be taken to see schools in the new role.

A report, which was presented to the Deputy CM by the Deputy Directors of the DOE, in the presence of the Director, Education and Secretary, Education stated: "A district-wise report based on the suggestions from 829 teachers from Delhi Government and Private schools, 61 Head of Schools, 920 students, and 829 parents received online and suggestions from 23262 teachers and 98423 parents at the school level formed the basis of the district-wise report." Sisodia and his team received various suggestions on changing approaches to learning and reopening of classes in Delhi schools.

"One of the suggestions in the meeting was that primary classes should be held once or twice in a week with the strength of 12-15 students in a class. Another point was made that classes can be conducted on alternate days for students of classes 3 to 5," read the release. Continuing with the online classes wherever possible, carrying proper sanitization work in classrooms, distributing masks to students, thermal screening of every student at the school entrance gate, and reduction of the syllabus were some of the major suggestions given at the meeting.

For students of classes 6 to 8, it was suggested to conduct classes once or twice a week or to conduct classes for three days in a week. For classes 9 and 10, it was suggested to the Education Minister that classes should be taken in very small groups once or twice a week.

"Some members were of the view that Class 10 students should have classes every day. But it was strongly agreed that online classes should not be withdrawn and online library facilities should also continue like before," read the release. It was suggested during the meeting that classes of 11th and 12th should be conducted on alternate days and online classes should be carried on remaining days. There was also a suggestion of reducing their syllabus. Some also suggested that only 3 to 4 hours of classes should be carried per day.

"In the light of all the suggestions we should make a plan to reopen schools in a way that would teach the students to live with the corona and prepare them for a new role in new circumstances," Sisodia said. (ANI)