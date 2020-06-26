Kovind wishes Prez Rajoelina, Malagasy people on Madagascar's 60th Independence Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended warm wishes and felicitations to his Madagascar counterpart Andry Rajoelina and the Malagasy people on the occasion of Madagascar's 60th Independence Day. "I extend warmest wishes and felicitations to His Excellency @SE_Rajoelina, Govt and people of Madagascar on the occasion of Madagascar's 60th Independence Day. I fondly recall visiting Madagascar in 2018. India deeply values its ties with Madagascar," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on its official twitter page.

The President noted that the partnership between India and Madagascar has been the best, based on a common vision for peace, prosperity and security in the Indian Ocean and beyond. "I take this opportunity to convey my best wishes to your Excellency and through you to the people of Madagascar for good health, well being and early recovery from the challenges of the covid pandemic," Kovind said in his message to Rajoelina. (ANI)