Depressed over losses during lockdown, Thane lawyer kills self

A 35-year-old advocate allegedlycommitted suicide in Ulhasnagar in Thane district due todepression, police said on Friday

ACP Ulhasnagar Division DD Tele identified him asUmesh Khandagale

"He hanged himself on the intervening night of June25-26. His family has said he was depressed due to financiallosses during lockdown. We have taken an accidental deathcase," he added.