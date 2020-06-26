Depressed over losses during lockdown, Thane lawyer kills self

Depressed over losses during lockdown, Thane lawyer kills selfPTI | Thane | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:43 IST
A 35-year-old advocate allegedlycommitted suicide in Ulhasnagar in Thane district due todepression, police said on Friday
ACP Ulhasnagar Division DD Tele identified him asUmesh Khandagale
"He hanged himself on the intervening night of June25-26. His family has said he was depressed due to financiallosses during lockdown. We have taken an accidental deathcase," he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ulhasnagar
- Thane district