Left Menu
Development News Edition

Depressed over losses during lockdown, Thane lawyer kills self

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:43 IST
Depressed over losses during lockdown, Thane lawyer kills self

A 35-year-old advocate allegedlycommitted suicide in Ulhasnagar in Thane district due todepression, police said on Friday

ACP Ulhasnagar Division DD Tele identified him asUmesh Khandagale

"He hanged himself on the intervening night of June25-26. His family has said he was depressed due to financiallosses during lockdown. We have taken an accidental deathcase," he added.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's top court rules in favor of Uber driver in gig economy case

Canadas Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of a driver in a gig economy case that paves the way for a class action suit calling for Uber Technologies Inc to recognize drivers in Canada as company employees. UberEats driver David Heller ...

Mystery: Hafeez "COVID-19 positive" again as per PCB facilitated re-test

Positive, negative, and now positive again, the mystery surrounding Muhammad Hafeezs COVID-19 test results seems to continue as Pakistan Cricket Board is mulling disciplinary action against the player for not following quarantine protocol. ...

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah seeks separate cell in Tihar

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah, arrested in two separate cases of alleged terror financing, Friday moved a Delhi court seeking a separate cell in Tihar central jail. In an application that is likely to come up for hearing on Saturda...

Banks lead stocks lower after the Fed caps their dividends

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks after regulators told them they had to cap their dividends and halt stock buybacks in order to shore up their defenses in case the recession gets worse. The SP 500 fell 0.5 i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020