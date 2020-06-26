Left Menu
Monsoon early advance facilitated by low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal: IMD

The monsoon this year has covered the entire country 12 days prior to the normal date, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, noting that the early advance over central and northwest India was facilitated by the formation of a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal which moved west-northwestwards and another cyclonic circulation over central India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The monsoon this year has covered the entire country 12 days prior to the normal date, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, noting that the early advance over central and northwest India was facilitated by the formation of a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal which moved west-northwestwards and another cyclonic circulation over central India. "The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab and thus it has covered the entire country today, i, e on June 26. The normal date for Southwest Monsoon to cover the entire country is July 8 . Therefore, the Southwest Monsoon this year has covered the entire country 12 days prior to the normal date," IMD said in a release.

It said that in the recent past, such early coverage of Southwest Monsoon over the entire country occurred in 2013, when Southwest Monsoon covered the entire country on June 16, 2013. "Considering southwest monsoon onset and advance over the country as a whole, there has been normal progress over south and east India, about a week delay advance over northeast India and about 7-12 days early advance over central and northwest India. The early advance over the central and northwest India was facilitated by the formation of a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal which moved west-northwestwards and another cyclonic circulation over central India," the release said. (ANI)

