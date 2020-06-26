Left Menu
CPM demands AP govt to conduct audit of deaths due to COVID-19 in Krishna dist

Expressing concern over the Coronavirus death rate in the Krishna district, CPM state executive member Baburao has asked the Andhra Pradesh government to conduct audit of deaths due to COVID-19 in the district.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:00 IST
CPM AP state executive member Baburao. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing concern over the Coronavirus death rate in the Krishna district, CPM state executive member Baburao has asked the Andhra Pradesh government to conduct audit of deaths due to COVID-19 in the district. While expressing concern, Baburao, said, "The death rate in the district (3.8 per cent) is higher than the state average (1.24 per cent) and the national average (3.18 per cent). One-third of total deaths in the state occurred in Krishna district only."

"In June alone, positive cases in the district reach 59 per cent and deaths 60 per cent is a matter of concern. While the national average of recovery is 56 per cent, it is only 44 per cent in Krishna district. So the state government should appoint a high-level medical team to analyse that. Younger ones are also dying, that should also be considered," he added. Baburao further demanded to increase the number of hospitals, and allocate additional doctors, staff and funds in the district. He alleged that the process of identifying primary and secondary contacts has also slowed down. The sanitation process has also slowed down in the district, he added.

According to a media bulletin released by AP state COVID nodal officer on Friday, four deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

