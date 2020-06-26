Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB govt to give Rs-27 Cr subsidy to pvt bus operators for three months

The chief minister, who ruled out any fare hike, also said the state will be holding talks with the Metro Railway Kolkata to resume its services from July 1 while maintaining social-distancing norms. Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat that a monthly subsidy of Rs 15,000 will be paid for each private bus for making up the losses for carrying less number of passengers.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:49 IST
WB govt to give Rs-27 Cr subsidy to pvt bus operators for three months

As commuters are facing problems with offices opening but fewer buses on the roads since June 1, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a three-month subsidy of Rs 27 crore for private bus operators on Friday to enable them to tide over the losses due to carrying fewer number of passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic and the spiralling fuel prices. The chief minister, who ruled out any fare hike, also said the state will be holding talks with the Metro Railway Kolkata to resume its services from July 1 while maintaining social-distancing norms.

Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat that a monthly subsidy of Rs 15,000 will be paid for each private bus for making up the losses for carrying less number of passengers. The subsidy will be given for three months.

"Of the 6,000 private buses and mini-buses in the city and its surrounding areas, 2,500 are running now as the operators are finding it difficult to bring out their vehicles. But there is no question of raising the ticket fares, which will pinch the common man already hit hard by the lockdown. The state government has therefore decided to grant the subsidy to the bus operators for three months," the chief minister said. She said private bus employees will be brought under the state's "Swastho Sathi" health scheme, under which they will get health insurance benefits in some hospitals.

Banerjee urged the private bus operators to bring out all the vehicles by July 1. She said over 500 state buses will also hit the road from July 1.

About the metro services, the chief minister said the state will hold talks with the Metro Railway Kolkata for resuming its north-south fleet from July 1 after taking all necessary measures and following social-distancing norms. Fewer buses hit the road in the city from the first week of June after the lockdown, while metro services remain suspended since the shutdown started on March 25.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals air pollution could help London transport planners fight COVID-19

Measuring air quality across London could help fight COVID-19 by providing a rapid means of deciding whether to reduce public transport movement - given strong links between exposure to air pollution and COVID-19 transmission, a new study r...

Defence Ministry holds third meeting with OFB employees' unions on its corporatisation

The Defence Ministry held a meeting with three employee unions of the Ordnance Factory Board OFB to address their concerns regarding its corporatisation, according to an official statement on Friday. The meeting on Thursday was the third su...

Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count goes beyond 20,000-mark

With the addition of 219 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, its tally of patients crossed the 20,000-mark on Friday, the state health department said. The number of cases in the district now stands at ...

Athletics-Fudge to step down as British Athletics' head of endurance

Barry Fudge will step down from his role as British Athletics Head of Endurance at the end of the month, the governing body said on Friday. Fudge was appointed to the role in December 2013 and was part of the team that guided Mo Farah to fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020