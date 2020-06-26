Samajwadi Party workers detained during protest against fuel price hike

Samajwadi Party workers were detained by police during a protest against fuel price hike here on Friday. As fuel prices were raised for the 20th day in a row on Friday, petrol and diesel prices crossed Rs 80-mark in the national capital.

Following the fresh surge, Diesel is now priced at Rs 80.19 per litre, higher by Rs 0.17 and petrol will cost Rs 80.13 per litre, an increase by Rs 0.21. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

Prices of fuel are increasing as state-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) are reviving their market margins. (ANI)