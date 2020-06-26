Left Menu
IAS officer from Bihar is first bureaucrat to get domicile rights in J-K

Navin Kumar Choudhary, a senior IAS officer from Bihar, has become the first bureaucrat to get domicile rights in the Union territory Choudhary, a 1994-batch J&K cadre officer, is currently posted as the principal secretary in the Agriculture Production Department. Tehsildar of Bahu area, Jammu, Rohit Sharma issued him the domicile certificate on June 24.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:39 IST
IAS officer from Bihar is first bureaucrat to get domicile rights in J-K

Navin Kumar Choudhary, a senior IAS officer from Bihar, has become the first bureaucrat to get domicile rights in the Union territory

Choudhary, a 1994-batch J&K cadre officer, is currently posted as the principal secretary in the Agriculture Production Department. He is a resident of Darbhanga district in Bihar. Tehsildar of Bahu area, Jammu, Rohit Sharma issued him the domicile certificate on June 24. Over 30,000 people have till now received domicile certificates online in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre changed laws to grant residency to different categories of non-residents in the Union territory.

