99-year old woman recovers from coronavirus at a government hospital in Karnataka

The elderly woman, who was admitted to the Victoria Hospital on June 17 with mild symptoms of coronavirus was discharged today, they further said. "After her son and daughter-in-law were tested positive for coronavirus she too was hospitalised along with them as a primary contact," a health department official told P T I.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:59 IST
A 99-year old woman has recovered from COVID-19 at a government hospital in Karnataka, Health department officials said. The elderly woman, who was admitted to the Victoria Hospital on June 17 with mild symptoms of coronavirus was discharged today, they further said.

"After her son and daughter-in-law were tested positive for coronavirus she too was hospitalised along with them as a primary contact," a health department official told P T I. She had mild symptoms of the virus and was taken care accordingly, the official added.

A doctor who attended on her, said the elderly woman did not trouble the staff and remained in good spirits all along. The elderly woman was discharged on Friday after her reports came negative while her son and daughter-in-law are still in the hospital, the doctor said.

The doctor further said even though the 99-year old woman has been tested negative, she will be under observation and tests will be conducted at regular intervals.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

