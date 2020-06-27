Two Yemeni men arrested for `duping' recuperating soldiers

Two Yemeni nationals have been arrested here for allegedly cheating six soldiers from their country who were undergoing treatment in Mumbai, the police said on Friday. The accused were identified as Fahd Radwan Al Mastari (33) and Ali Abdulghani Ali Al Gauzi (24), an official said.

Both were held in Pune, he added. The soldiers were undergoing treatment for injuries suffered during the ongoing civil war in Yemen at a private hospital in suburban Mulund, he said.

The accused told them that they were attached to the embassy of Yemen and took Rs 2 lakh from them with the promise of getting them better facilities at a hospital in Navi Mumbai. The duo then decamped with the money as well as the soldiers' passports and other belongings, the official said.

The soldiers then contacted the Yemen consulate and a case was registered against the duo under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust) at Powai Police Station, he said, adding that probe is underway..