MP govt asks police dept to recruit over 4,200 constables

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to recruit over 4,200 police constables in the state, an official said. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has asked the Director General of Police (DGP) Vivek Johri to initiate the process to recruit 4,269 constables at the earliest, a public relations department official said.

The minister gave the instructions during a review meeting held at the police headquarters here on Friday, he said. "Besides that, he also sought a proposal from officials concerned to set up police department hospitals on the lines of Army hospitals," the official said.

Mishra said that these police hospitals should be like the military hospitals, where personnel of all ranks are given treatment, he added. "During the meeting, the minister also granted in- principle approval for other works like shifting of headquarters of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from Singrauli to Bhopal," the official said.