Police station in HP's Kinnaur sealed after three cops test positive for COVID-19
A police station in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district has been sealed after three cops posted there tested positive for COVID-19, a district official said on Saturday. The Bhawanagar police station was sealed and the entire staff placed under quarantine to check the spread of the virus, they said. Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand has issued an order to declare Bhawanagar town a containment zone.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-06-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 11:50 IST
A police station in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district has been sealed after three cops posted there tested positive for COVID-19, a district official said on Saturday. The Bhawanagar police station was sealed and the entire staff placed under quarantine to check the spread of the virus, they said.
Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand has issued an order to declare Bhawanagar town a containment zone. The three police officials have been shifted to a COVID care center in Reckong Peo. Contact-tracing is underway, Chand said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kinnaur district
- Himachal Pradesh
- COVID
- Bhawanagar
- Reckong Peo
ALSO READ
5 more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh CM urges party functionaries to effectively use social media to counter false propaganda
Jeep rolls down deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, 3 killed
Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally reaches 493
Sedition case: SC asks Centre, Himachal Pradesh to respond to Vinod Dua's plea