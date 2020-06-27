Andhra: Ammonia gas leak at factory in Kurnool, 1 dead

One person has died following ammonia gas leak at a factory in the outskirts of Kurnool district's Nandyal town, an official said on Saturday. Officials and fire tenders are present at the spot.

"Ammonia gas leak was detected at a factory in the outskirts of Kurnool district's Nandyal town. One person has died. Concerned officials and fire tenders deployed at the spot," District Collector told ANI. On May 7, styrene gas, which leaked from the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district, had claimed over 10 lives and had left several people ill. (ANI)