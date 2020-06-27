3 Khalistani sympathisers planning targeted killings arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has arrested three suspected sympathisers of the Khalistan Movement who were planning to execute targeted killings in various northern states, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mohinder Pal Singh (29), a resident of Delhi; Gurtej Singh (41), a resident of Punjab; and Lovepreet (21), a resident of Haryana, they said.

Three pistols and seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession. Three phones with many "incriminating" videos and photographs related to the Khalistan Movement were also recovered from them, a senior police officer said.

"Police got a tip-off regarding the activities of Mohinder, a sympathiser of Khalistan Liberation Force. He was planning to commit a terrorist activity in the national capital. Thereafter, a trap was laid near Hastsal on June 15 and...Mohinder was arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. Following his interrogation, Lovepreet was arrested from Kaithal district in Haryana. Later, the duo led the police to Mansa in Punjab where Gurtez was arrested, Yadav said. The arrested persons have disclosed their links with the Khalistan Liberation Force leaders settled abroad and revealed their plans to commit targeted killings on instructions from Khalistani militant sponsored by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the police added.