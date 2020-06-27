Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 Khalistani sympathisers planning targeted killings arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has arrested three suspected sympathisers of the Khalistan Movement who were planning to execute targeted killings in various northern states, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mohinder Pal Singh (29), a resident of Delhi; Gurtej Singh (41), a resident of Punjab; and Lovepreet (21), a resident of Haryana, they said. Three pistols and seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 18:17 IST
3 Khalistani sympathisers planning targeted killings arrested by Delhi Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police has arrested three suspected sympathisers of the Khalistan Movement who were planning to execute targeted killings in various northern states, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mohinder Pal Singh (29), a resident of Delhi; Gurtej Singh (41), a resident of Punjab; and Lovepreet (21), a resident of Haryana, they said.

Three pistols and seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession. Three phones with many "incriminating" videos and photographs related to the Khalistan Movement were also recovered from them, a senior police officer said.

"Police got a tip-off regarding the activities of Mohinder, a sympathiser of Khalistan Liberation Force. He was planning to commit a terrorist activity in the national capital. Thereafter, a trap was laid near Hastsal on June 15 and...Mohinder was arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. Following his interrogation, Lovepreet was arrested from Kaithal district in Haryana. Later, the duo led the police to Mansa in Punjab where Gurtez was arrested, Yadav said. The arrested persons have disclosed their links with the Khalistan Liberation Force leaders settled abroad and revealed their plans to commit targeted killings on instructions from Khalistani militant sponsored by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the police added.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

BJP accuses NC of hoodwinking people on new domicile rules

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Saturday accused the National Conference of hoodwinking the people over the new domicile rules and said the campaign unleashed by the party over the issue is going to boomerang. It said the biased an...

IDBI Bank to sell stake in insurance jv to partners

IDBI Bank on Saturday said its board has approved the sale of more than half of the banks 48 per cent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd IFLI to current joint venture partners for Rs 595 crore. In a regulatory filing, IDBI Bank sai...

Digital media mode to support youth wellbeing during COVID-19: Study

With or without physical separation social-distancing due to COVID-19, youth are using social media to connect and support each other, according to a recent report based on youth making excessive use of media. Three leading researchers have...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 93 in J-K

Two coronavirus-related fatalities were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 93 in the Union Territory, officials said. A 45-year-old woman Batengoo Khanabal area of south Kashmirs Anantnag district passed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020