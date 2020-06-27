Left Menu
9 booked for murdering VHP leader in MP's Hoshangabad

A Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was attacked and shot dead by assailants in Pipariya town of Hoshangabad yesterday, Police said on Saturday.

ANI | Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 27-06-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 20:10 IST
Additional SP Awadhesh Pratap Singh. Image Credit: ANI

A Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was attacked and shot dead by assailants in Pipariya town of Hoshangabad yesterday, Police said on Saturday. Additional SP Awadhesh Pratap Singh said that 9 people have been booked under Section 302 of IPC.

"A total of 9 people have been booked under Section 302 of IPC in connection with the murder of VHP leader. Three police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused," Singh said. Pipariya Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shivendra Joshi said, "A bounty of Rs 10,000 each has been announced on the accused in a case related to the killing of a Vishva Hindu Parishad leader in Pipariya, Madhya Pradesh yesterday." (ANI)

