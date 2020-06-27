Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serological survey to analyse COVID-19 spread commences in Delhi

This test will prove to be very effective in the Delhi government's campaign against Corona," he wrote on Twitter. The survey began in Central district on Saturday, officials said, adding that the response from the public was good and 450 blood samples were collected on the first day itself.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 20:29 IST
Serological survey to analyse COVID-19 spread commences in Delhi

A serological survey to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi commenced in some parts of the city on Saturday amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases. As part of the survey, blood samples of 20,000 people will be tested to ascertain the presence of anti-bodies, the Union health ministry has said.

The exercise will be jointly carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Delhi government till July 10. "The serological survey has started from Saturday and will cover 20,000 people. The survey is being conducted door to door and will reveal the extent of coronavirus spread in Delhi," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in an online briefing.

His deputy Manish Sisodia also echoed similar views. "Sero Testing has been started from today in the fight against Corona in Delhi. Under this, 20 thousand blood sample will be taken from all over Delhi. This test will prove to be very effective in the Delhi government's campaign against Corona," he wrote on Twitter.

The survey began in Central district on Saturday, officials said, adding that the response from the public was good and 450 blood samples were collected on the first day itself. The target was to collect 700 samples and some teams are still on the ground, the officials said. The district has deployed 30 teams comprising accredited social health activists (ASHA) and laboratory technicians for collecting samples.

The survey also began in the Kewal Park area of north Delhi, a North district official said, adding that since it was the first day, the emphasis was on putting logistics to the ground. The response of the people will be known in the next two-three days. Nine teams have been formed to complete the survey, the official said. In Southwest district, the collection of samples commenced in some areas but will start in full swing from Sunday, an official said.

According to an official from East district, the NCDC would train the laboratory technicians on how to collect samples on Saturday and they are likely to commence the exercise from Monday. Similarly, in Southeast district, the survey did not start on Saturday as logistics were being worked out.

An official from Northeast district said the survey will begin there from Monday. The serological survey is part of a new COVID-19 response plan prepared by the Delhi health department, in accordance with the recommendations of a committee headed by NITI Aayog member V K Paul. The committee comes under the Union health ministry.

In New Delhi district, the survey will begin from Monday as the laboratory technicians and workers are being trained currently. Serology (antibody) tests are largely used for surveillance among a community. They can be used on those who have already tested positive for COVID-19 or even those who are asymptomatic, and can reveal insights on immunity against the coronavirus.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Suning, FPX score wins in LPL Summer Split

Suning and FunPlus Phoenix remained in the top half of the standings with wins Saturday in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Suning 4-3 stayed in seventh place with a 2-1 victory over winless Dominus Esports 0-6, wh...

Malaysia's Mahathir backs new candidate for prime minister

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has thrown his support behind the chief minister of the Borneon state of Sabah as candidate to lead the country, a statement from Mahathir said on Saturday.Mahathir said supporters and allies...

Russia: Dozens detained at protest supporting LGBT artist

Police in Moscow detained dozens of demonstrators protesting a pornography charge brought against a Russian LGBT rights activist and artist. During Saturdays demonstration, participants stood in line to picket one at a time in support of Yu...

CAIT condemns Xiaomi India head comment

Traders body CAIT on Saturday condemned the reported comment of Xiaomi India Head Manu Jain that anti-China sentiment was limited mainly to social media. Jain had reportedly said anti-China sentiment was limited mainly to social media and i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020