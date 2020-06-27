Illicit liquor found hidden under water pump

Illicit liquor found hidden under water pumpPTI | Jalna | Updated: 27-06-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 20:48 IST
Police on Saturday seized illicit liquor and chemicals used in its manufacture, collectively worth Rs 92,700, hidden inside a pit under a water pump here in Maharashtra, an official said. Police have filed a case against two people in connection with the seizure.
During the raid, police personnel stumbled upon the underground pit located in the backyard of a woman's house due to foul smell, he said. No arrest is made yet.
