Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah visits newly created 10,000-bed COVID care facility in Delhi, reviews arrangements

The national capital has reported nearly 80,000 coronavirus cases while the virus has claimed about 2,500 lives so far in Delhi. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, who also accompanied Shah, said the COVID-19 care centre is the largest of its kind.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:17 IST
Amit Shah visits newly created 10,000-bed COVID care facility in Delhi, reviews arrangements
Shah was briefed about the data management system at the COVID-19 care centre in which 10 per cent beds would be reserved for critical patients who need oxygen support. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited a newly created COVID-19 care facility with over 10,000 beds in the national capital and reviewed arrangements. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied Shah during his visit to the sprawling facility in south Delhi.

"Visited the 'Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre' in Delhi to review its preparedness. I thank Radha Soami Satsang Beas and all others who helped to create this huge Covid care facility. This 10,000-bed centre would provide huge relief to the people of Delhi," Shah tweeted after the visit. The home minister also applauded the "courageous" ITBP personnel, who would be operating the facility "during these trying times".

"Their commitment to serve the nation and people of Delhi is unparalleled. The Modi government at the Centre is committed to providing all possible help to its citizens," he said in another tweet. While leaving the facility, the home minister told officials there: "Zarurat na pade iski bhagwan se prarthna hai (I pray to God that not many people need to use it)." During his visit, the home minister took stock of the preparedness of the facility, a home ministry official said.

Shah was briefed about the data management system at the COVID-19 care centre in which 10 per cent beds would be reserved for critical patients who need oxygen support. The facility in the Chhatarpur area will have two wings -- a COVID care centre where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and a dedicated COVID healthcare centre.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been given the responsibility for the management of the centre and act as the nodal agency. The national capital has reported nearly 80,000 coronavirus cases while the virus has claimed about 2,500 lives so far in Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, who also accompanied Shah, said the COVID-19 care centre is the largest of its kind. Meanwhile, the Delhi government said in a statement that the successful roll-out of the COVID-19 care centre is a phenomenal example of inter-governmental and organisational cooperation in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "In this hour of difficulty, I sought help to save Delhi and everyone has come forward to contribute enthusiastically. With the support of the central government and Radha Soami Satsang Beas, such a large Covid centre has come up for Delhiites."

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Inox Wind Q4 loss widens to Rs 192 cr

Inox Wind on Saturday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 192.17 crore in March quarter. The company had reported Rs 53.56 crore loss in the same period preceding fiscal.&#160; Total income of the company rose to 196.74 crore for ...

FACTBOX-Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln

A pledging summit on Saturday raised 6.15 billion euros 6.9 billion to tackle COVID-19. The event was part of a joint initiative by the European Commission and the advocacy group Global Citizen and included a star-studded globally televised...

PIA grounds 141 pilots for using 'dubious licenses'

Pakistan International Airlines PIA has grounded 141 pilots whom it found to have used unfair means in obtaining their professional licenses, a spokesman for the national flag carrier said on Saturday. PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan told Expre...

Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln, leaders want vaccine for all

A global fundraising meeting on Saturday raised 6.15 billion euros 6.9 billion from the United States, the European Commission and numerous countries to fight COVID-19, with many participants stressing that an eventual vaccine should be ava...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020