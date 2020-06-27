Left Menu
Pb CM asks SAD to set 'political compulsions' aside over ordinances issue

While the ordinances may not have explicitly mentioned the MSP regime, it was clear that they would pave the way for abolition of MSP, warned Singh, adding that the all-party meeting had been convened by him to evolve a consensus against the “anti-Punjab and anti-farmer” steps taken by the central government. The chief minister once again urged SAD chief to stop indulging in politics on this issue of critical interest to the state, and stand with the state government in protecting the people and farmers of Punjab from the devastating impact of the ordinances.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:30 IST
Singh asked Akalis to “follow their heart” in the interest of the state and its farmers on the issue of the central government’s ordinances. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged the Shiromani Akali Dal to set aside their "political compulsions" and stand with the state government over the issue of ordinances related to the farm sector. Singh asked Akalis to "follow their heart" in the interest of the state and its farmers on the issue of the central government's ordinances.

Recalling that he had made the same plea to the Akalis during the all-party meeting on June 24, the CM lamented that the SAD was not realising the "grave implications" of these ordinances and was putting its political interests above the interests of the state. The Centre had recently passed three ordinances -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance. He warned if SAD continues to put its "political interests" above those of the state, it would end up "ruining" Punjab.

He stressed that there should be no politics when it relates to Punjab's interests. In an official release, Singh recalled that during his first tenure as the CM, he had abrogated the water agreements with neighbouring states to save Punjab's water from being taken out via the proposed Sutlej Yamuna Link canal.

Not only had he gone against his own party on the issue, but had put his entire career on a stake with this move, he recalled, adding that "Punjab's interests are paramount for me, as they should be for the Akalis too". During 'AskCaptain' Facebook Live edition, he pointed out that the three ordinances in question are based on the recommendations of the Shanta Kumar committee, which had advocated the end of minimum support price and dismantling of FCI.

"If the Ordinances are allowed to be passed and enacted, the Centre will get the green signal to interfere in the state subject of Agriculture for all times to come. "It will encourage the government of India to go ahead and take whatever decisions they want on the subject, including implementation of all recommendations of the Shanta Kumar committee," he said. While the ordinances may not have explicitly mentioned the MSP regime, it was clear that they would pave the way for the abolition of MSP, warned Singh, adding that the all-party meeting had been convened by him to evolve a consensus against the "anti-Punjab and anti-farmer" steps taken by the central government.

The chief minister once again urged SAD chief to stop indulging in politics on this issue of critical interest to the state, and stand with the state government in protecting the people and farmers of Punjab from the devastating impact of the ordinances. Instead of backtracking on his party's support to two of the three points of the resolution adopted at the all-party meeting, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal should, in fact, come out in full and categorical support of the entire resolution, in letter and spirit, said Singh. Pointing out that the Akalis had always promoted the spirit of federalism, he further urged Sukhbir to join hands with the state government in ensuring that the federal structure embodied in the Indian Constitution is not allowed to be destroyed.

