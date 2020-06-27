Hyderabad shopkeepers to keep shops closed till July 5 as COVID cases surge
In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad, several shopkeepers in Charminar market have decided to keep their shops closed till July 5 so as to reduce the risk of infection.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:36 IST
In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad, several shopkeepers in Charminar market have decided to keep their shops closed till July 5 so as to reduce the risk of infection. Speaking to ANI, a shopkeeper said: "We will keep our shops closed between June 26 and July 5 to break the chain of COVID-19 spread."
Telangana on Friday reported 985 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall state tally to 12,349, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours. (ANI)
