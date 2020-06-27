Left Menu
Maha ministers meet kin of CRPF trooper killed in J-K

Speaking to reporters later, Tope said efforts will be made to give a government job to a member of Kale's family and the final decision will be taken after discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

PTI | Solapur | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:43 IST
Maha ministers meet kin of CRPF trooper killed in J-K

Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the kin of martyred CRPF jawan Sunil Kale and assured efforts will be made to give a government job to a member of the family. Kale was killed in an encounter in Pulwama in Jammu- Kashmir on June 23 and his final rites were held the next day in his native Pangaon village in Solapur's Barshi tehsil.

Speaking to reporters later, Tope said efforts will be made to give a government job to a member of Kale's family and the final decision will be taken after discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

