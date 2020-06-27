Maha ministers meet kin of CRPF trooper killed in J-K
Updated: 27-06-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:43 IST
Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the kin of martyred CRPF jawan Sunil Kale and assured efforts will be made to give a government job to a member of the family. Kale was killed in an encounter in Pulwama in Jammu- Kashmir on June 23 and his final rites were held the next day in his native Pangaon village in Solapur's Barshi tehsil.
