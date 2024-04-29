PM Modi requests electorate's support for "guaranteed development" in Solapur rally
PTI | Solapur | Updated: 29-04-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 14:25 IST
- Country:
- India
I have come to seek your blessings as you will choose "development guarantee" for next 5 years: PM Modi at rally in Solapur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- development guarantee
- PM Modi
- rally
- Solapur
- blessings
- next 5 years
- politics
- India
- government
- election
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's manifesto seen as gold standard in world politics: Rajnath
"Jailed Hemant Soren compelling me to do politics, seek votes in name of religion": Jharkahnad's BJP MP Nishikant Dubey
''Yogi Adityanath urges voters to support NDA for an end to 'goonda raj' and 'dynasty politics'''
"Yuvraj himself is nowhere in Indian politics": BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi
(Eds: fixes headline) Electoral Bond scheme not a way to clean politics but the biggest extortion racket on the planet: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.