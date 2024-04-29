PM Modi highlights importance of implementing Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution in Kashmir at Solapur rally
PTI | Solapur | Updated: 29-04-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 14:58 IST
Congress did not allow Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution to be implemented in Kashmir: PM Modi at rally in Solapur, Maharashtra.
