Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab lifts restrictions on number of passengers in buses

The state government had earlier allowed buses to ply with 50 per cent occupancy to ensure social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On the issue of petrol and diesel price hike, Singh said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has already passed a resolution on the issue and he hoped the central government would roll back the increase.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:24 IST
Punjab lifts restrictions on number of passengers in buses

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced lifting of restrictions on the number of passengers in buses in view of operators refusing to ply buses with reduced occupancy due to rising fuel prices. Wearing face masks will be mandatory for all those travelling in buses, he said.

Singh made the announcement during a Facebook Live session of 'AskCaptain', according to a government release issued here. The chief minister said he had learnt that operators were refusing to ply buses with reduced occupancy due to the financial losses it entails, especially in the current situation when the prices of petrol and diesel are going up on a daily basis.

This was causing problems to commuters, he said. He stressed that people will have to mandatorily wear face masks, which can reduce the spread of COVID-19 by 70 per cent. The state government had earlier allowed buses to ply with 50 per cent occupancy to ensure social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the issue of petrol and diesel price hike, Singh said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has already passed a resolution on the issue and he hoped the central government would roll back the increase. The CWC had on Tuesday passed a resolution expressing shock and concern over the repeated and "unjust" increase in petrol and diesel prices as also excise duty over the last three months of the lockdown.

While diesel rates were hiked for the 21st straight day on Saturday, petrol prices have been increased on 20 occasions in three weeks. On Saturday, the price of petrol was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 21 paise per litre, taking the cumulative increase in rates in three weeks to Rs 9.12 and Rs 11.01, respectively.

Singh also announced extension of the deadline for applying for minibus permits till July 15. The last date for submitting the applications was June 30.

Applications have been invited by the state government for permits covering more than 1,400 rural routes. This step is aimed at breaking the monopoly of the existing bus operators, while also providing employment opportunity for jobless youths. Singh, during the budget session of the Legislative Assembly, had announced the issuance of 5,000 minibus permits, and the transport department had accordingly issued public notices inviting applications for grant of such permits. The process was initiated in early March 2020 through a public drive.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

More than 90% of issues in Nile dam negotiations resolved, AU chief says

More than 90 of issues in the tripartite negotiations on the giant Nile dam between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have been resolved, the African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on Saturday. The African Union has ...

Two persons arrested in Raipur district in connection with killing of NSUI leader in Madhya Pradesh: Police.

Two persons arrested in Raipur district in connection with killing of NSUI leader in Madhya Pradesh Police....

Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln, leaders want vaccine for all

A global fundraising meeting on Saturday raised 6.15 billion euros 6.9 billion from the United States, the European Commission and numerous countries to fight COVID-19, with many participants stressing that an eventual vaccine should be ava...

Pak rejects grant of domicile certificates by India to people not originally from J-K

Pakistan on Saturday rejected the grant of domicile certificates by India to the people not originally from Jammu and Kashmir. As per the new domicile law, non-permanent residents who have residency proof of at least 15 years in Jammu and K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020