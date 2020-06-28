Left Menu
Bengaluru top cop urges public to enforce mask rule; Warns criminal action against those flouting it

While police and civic body officials will patrol city roads and enforce the mask rule and social distancing, the public can also do their bit and ask every other person to follow them, he said in a series of tweets as the government stepped up efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. Asking traders and others to donate masks to the underprivileged, he also warned of legal action against shops and establishments if they did not implement the norms such as wearing of masks and social distancing.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-06-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 14:10 IST
Criminal cases will be filed against those flouting face mask and social distancing rules and public can call police in case someone refuses to follow the COVID-19 preventive norms in the city, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said on Sunday. While police and civic body officials will patrol city roads and enforce the mask rule and social distancing, the public can also do their bit and ask every other person to follow them, he said in a series of tweets as the government stepped up efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Asking traders and others to donate masks to the underprivileged, he also warned of legal action against shops and establishments if they did not implement the norms such as wearing of masks and social distancing. "DCPs n BBMP (city civic body personnel) are on streets to enforce wearing of masks and SD. Warnings now, criminal cases will follow. Urge every Bangalurean to enforce mask enforcement and SD. If people argue, call 100, we are ready to respond to your calls. RWA (Resident Welfare Associations) n Traders Please Donate Masks to underprivileged," Rao tweeted.

He said, dont bother about the high and mighty factor, whosoever it is, just tell people around you to wear a mask and not to hang it around the neck. The Commissioner also said if shops, malls, banks, hotels, offices,and establishments do not implement mask wearing and ensure safe distance, the City Police will raid and initiate legal action.

"This has already started, it's in Public Interest," he added. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had recently said, the government has decided to take strict action against those not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing.

Initially Rs 200 fine will be imposed, and this will be implemented throughout the state, he had said as the government stepped up measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases in the city. A total of 2,531 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the city as of Saturday evening. This includes 84 deaths and 533 discharges.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state had more than tripled to 11,923 on Saturday from 3,408 as of June 1 with the capital city topping the districts in the infection count..

