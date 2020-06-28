Village in Chhattisgarh's Surguja gets electricity under Saubhagya scheme

After years of being forced to live without electricity, residents of Kanda village in Balrampur tehsil of Surguja district have received the gift of electricity under the Saubhagya scheme. Villagers thanked the administration for the efforts and said it has made their lives much easier.

"The education of children was affected due to lack of electricity. Our whole generation suffered due to it. However, it is great that our children will not have to face the same difficulties as us," a village elder told ANI. A young student said, "It is a welcome change for us, due to it we can study at night. Even moving out of the house at night has become much easier for us."

"Under Saubhagya scheme 269 homes have been provided with light and fan and they will run through solar panels installed on their houses. The area is secluded and is surrounded on all sides by wilderness, the lights will bring about a drastic change in the lives of the villagers," Suman Kindo, Assistant Engineer, CREDA (Chhattisgarh Renewable Energy Development Agency) said. (ANI)