Light to moderate rainfall in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-06-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 16:06 IST
Light to moderate rainfall in UP

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the Meteorological department said

It said heavy showers occurred over isolated places in the eastern UP, while the western region of the state experienced moderate rainfall and thundershowers

The MeT department has predicted rain or thundershower at many places in eastern UP and at a few places over western part of the state from Monday to Wednesday.

