Transwoman who lost livelihood during lockdown recounts struggle to gain employment

A transwoman, who used to work with a cab company in Panchkula as a customer care representative, says she has been unsuccessful in her attempts to land a job post the lockdown as she has been rejected by at least 20 places.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-06-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 16:30 IST
Bella speaking to ANI in Chandigarh on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

A transwoman, who used to work with a cab company in Panchkula as a customer care representative, says she has been unsuccessful in her attempts to land a job post the lockdown as she has been rejected by at least 20 places. "Post lockdown, I tried around 22-30 different places but to no avail. People reject me in interviews saying they don't prefer transgenders. When I visit any office ask me whether I am a man or a woman and reject me saying they don't hire transgender," Bella told ANI.

The 22-year-old said people don't respect transpersons and she faces humiliation every day. "In our society, it is very difficult to survive for a trans person. I have 7 years of work experience but still, I am facing problems finding a job. It is very difficult for a trans person to get a normal job in our society," Bella said.

Bella's said her previous company had shut down and most of her colleagues were fired as well during the coronavirus induced lockdown. "I got help from my own community (dera) they provided us ration during lockdown but I need a job now," she said. (ANI)

