Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.05 pm

MDS1 PD-VIRUS-CASES Retired cop dies of COVID-19 in Puducherry; 29 fresh cases reported Puducherry: A retired police constable died of COVID- 19 while 29 fresh cases were reported, taking the toll to 11 and the tally of infections to 648 in the Union Territory on Sunday, the government said. MDS2 KA-VIRUS-MASKS-CASE Bengaluru top cop urges public to enforce mask rule; Warns criminal action against those flouting it Bengaluru: Criminal cases will be filed against those flouting face mask and social distancing rules and public can call police in case someone refuses to follow the COVID-19 preventive norms in the city, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said on Sunday.

MDS3 TN-POLICE- DEATHS-VISWANATHAN Not even hurtful language allowed, says city police chief on arrest guidelines Chennai: Guidelines laid down for police on handling arrests or accused persons include not even using hurtful language against them, while beating them up was "unlawful," City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan said on Sunday. MDS5 AP-VIRUS-CASES AP reports 813 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally breaches 13,000 mark Amaravati: The COVID-19 tally crossed the 13,000 mark to reach 13,098 in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as the state saw a record single day spike of 813 cases.

MDS8 TN-POLICE-DEATHS-CBI TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture Salem (TN): The Tamil Nadu government has decided to trasfer the probe into the death of a father-son duo, alleged victims of police torture in Tuticorin district, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Sunday. MES2 TN-POLICE-DEATHS-RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth condoles death of father-son duo in Tuticorin Chennai: Top Tamil actor Rajinikanth has conveyed his condolences to the family of a father-son duo in Tuticorin who died in a hospital after being allegedly thrashed in police custody.PTI SS PTI PTI