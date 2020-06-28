TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture
The Tamil Nadu government has decided to transfer the probe into the death of a father-son duo, alleged victims of police torture in Tuticorin district, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Sunday.PTI | Salem | Updated: 28-06-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 18:11 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has decided to transfer the probe into the death of a father-son duo, alleged victims of police torture in Tuticorin district, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Sunday. The government's decision will be informed to the Madras High Court, which is seized of the matter, and secure its approval before transferring the case to the central agency, he told reporters here.
"The government has decided that the CBI will probe the case," Palaniswami said. P Jayaraj and his son Fennix, arrested for 'violating' lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23, with their relatives alleging they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel earlier.
The incident has triggered a national furore, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub- inspectors..
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu: Police detained over 10 PFI members protesting for release of detained students
Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally soars to 42,687
AIADMK MLA tested COVID-19 positive in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu reports 1,974 more COVID-19 cases, state count reaches 44,661
73 labs for COVID-19 testing in Tamil Nadu: Health Minister