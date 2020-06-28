Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP reports 606 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 606 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, currently there are 6,679 active cases, said Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-06-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 18:17 IST
UP reports 606 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the last 24 hours, 606 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, currently there are 6,679 active cases, said Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. "14,808 patients have been discharged so far and 660 patients have succumbed to the infection," said Prasad while addressing a press briefing.

"So far, a total of 68,4296 samples have been tested in the state. The pool test is in continuous use. 1,723 pools of 5-5 samples and 176 pools of 10-10 samples have been installed. 176 out of 1,723 pools of 5-5 samples got positivity and 32 out of 176 pools of 10 samples got positivity," said Amit Mohan Prasad. "Asha workers have tracked 19,01,712 migrant workers so far. Of them, symptoms were detected in 1,664, and out of them 1,253 have been tested out of which 231 are positive and 1,022 are negative," he added.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors eye economic data, stimulus measures as stocks rally stalls

Upcoming U.S. economic data and deadlines for renewing some fiscal stimulus measures in July could prove key tests for an equities rebound that has wavered in recent weeks. The benchmark SP 500 has risen about 34 from its late March lows. B...

US News Roundup: One dead, another injured in shooting; Mississippi moves to change its state flag and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.One dead, another injured in shooting at Jefferson Square Park in LouisvilleOne person died and another was injured in a shooting late on Saturday in Louisville, Kentuckys Jefferson ...

Shopping malls in Gurgaon to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide on Monday

The Haryana government has allowed shopping malls in Gurgaon and Faridabad to reopen from July 1, more than two months after they were shut to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Gurgaon district administration said it would implemen...

World News Roundup: Biden criticizes Trump; Global coronavirus cases exceed 10 million and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Biden criticizes Trump for inaction over reported Russian bountiesThe White House on Saturday denied that President Donald Trump was briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that Russias mili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020