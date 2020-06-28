UP reports 606 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 606 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, currently there are 6,679 active cases, said Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. "14,808 patients have been discharged so far and 660 patients have succumbed to the infection," said Prasad while addressing a press briefing.

"So far, a total of 68,4296 samples have been tested in the state. The pool test is in continuous use. 1,723 pools of 5-5 samples and 176 pools of 10-10 samples have been installed. 176 out of 1,723 pools of 5-5 samples got positivity and 32 out of 176 pools of 10 samples got positivity," said Amit Mohan Prasad. "Asha workers have tracked 19,01,712 migrant workers so far. Of them, symptoms were detected in 1,664, and out of them 1,253 have been tested out of which 231 are positive and 1,022 are negative," he added.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths. (ANI)