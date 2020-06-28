Left Menu
J-K Police does not target terrorists' families without evidence: IGP

Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir Police does not target the families of the terrorists without evidence.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-06-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 19:21 IST
Killed terrorist Tausif with his mother Naseema Banoo. Image Credit: ANI

Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir Police does not target the families of the terrorists without evidence. Police said that it has taken cognisance of social media posts that have been generated, shared, and have twisted the facts of the matter in order to cause disturbance of peace and tranquillity.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that Naseema Banoo, mother of 2018 killed terrorist Tausif and sister of active militant Abbash Sheikh, was arrested on June 20 in a criminal case of 2018 registered under sections 13B, 17, 18, 18B, 19, 39 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The arrest was done in compliance with provisions of law and she has been under legally sanctioned custody in Anantnag women police station ever since her arrest, police said.

"The arrested person is involved in a serious criminal case. The photo of the arrested woman in which she is toting an automatic weapon and posing next to her son who was an active terrorist at the time speaks it all. She is involved in much more serious offences and her role has surfaced in arranging arms ammunition, communication and logistics for terrorists and terror organisations," police added. Anyone trying to instigate others through whatsoever means will be prosecuted. Just because she happens to be a woman or the mother of a killed terrorist does not make her immune to the arrest, police further said. (ANI)

